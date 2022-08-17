Tried It: Ivy Park’s Latest Ivytopia Collection Will Activate Your Inner Baddie

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Want to feel like a bad b*tch? Ivy Park’s Ivytopia will do it for you. If you haven’t caught wind of the latest Adidas collection brought to you through the lens of Beyoncé Knowles, then you don’t know what you’re missing. The vibrantly bold collection features a range of vintage florals, eye-catching neons, and electrifying metallics.

It’s been a while since I tapped into Ivy Park’s collection. Fashion lovers found their happy place when Beyonce and Adidas joined forces in 2016. Consumers could take advantage of sexy athleisure clothing that wouldn’t break the bank. Fast forward six years later, the clothing line has become one of the most highly-anticipated fashion releases.

I was excited to get my hands on a few pieces from Ivytopia. When the box came in the mail, I was super excited. First of all, my own personal Ivy Park box? Honey, I’ve made it! Now, it didn’t come in a fancy trunk or oversized closet, but it did show up in a huge branded box packed to the brim with goodies.

I received the V-Neck Catsuit – $140, silver metallic biker shorts – $55, silver metallic halter bra – $75, the off-white Terry shorts – $70, the matching cropped hoodie – $85, the Savage trail sneaker – $180, neon swim bottoms – $45, and the matching crop top – $55.

The V-Neck Catsuit fit like a glove. The material was extremely stretchy, and draped my natural curves perfectly. This is my second Ivy Park jumpsuit. My experience with the first one was that it was super tight, and a little difficult to get into. This time around, the catsuit provided the right amount of stretch.

I switched it up and threw on the biker shorts, the matching top, and my Adidas velcro sandals. The entire look was a vibe, to be honest. I’ve always been obsessed with athletic sets, and this two-piece is easily my favorite. It’s flattering to the curves, made with breathable material, and can b dressed up or down.

Overall, I’m impressed with the latest drip, and I can’t wait to see what the brand has in store for us for the rest of the year. What do you think? Do you love Ivy Park’s latest Ivytopia collection?

