Shannon Thornton Gives Us Glam In A Silver Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Shannon Thornton is kicking off 2023 in style and was spotted on Instagram rocking a sexy look that we love.

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous P-Valley actress showed off her style in the sexy futuristic silver mini dress that was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching silver heels from Jessica Rich to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a high pony tail with side bangs to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

Check out the stunning look below.

Miss Mississippi certainly can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. Not only does her face card never decline, but her fashion is always on point, too! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s style? Did she nail it?

RELATED STORIES:

#MCM: We’re Dating ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley, He Just Doesn’t Know It Yet

5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend