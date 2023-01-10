Newsletter
Shannon Thornton Gives Us Glam In A Silver Look

Shannon Thornton gives us style goals in this silver futuristic look.

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Shannon Thornton is kicking off 2023 in style and was spotted on Instagram rocking a sexy look that we love.

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous P-Valley actress showed off her style in the sexy futuristic silver mini dress that was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching silver heels from Jessica Rich to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a high pony tail with side bangs to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

Check out the stunning look below.

 

 

Miss Mississippi certainly can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. Not only does her face card never decline, but her fashion is always on point, too! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s style? Did she nail it?

