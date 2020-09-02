5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend

We’re officially waving goodbye to summer as Labor Day weekend rapidly approaches. We’re still amid a pandemic and though social-distancing rules have loosened a bit (depending where you live), we’re planning on spending the holiday home with a cocktail, a frozen pie from Joe’s Pizzeria and a TV of course.

If you’re like us, and social-distancing turned out to be a blessing in disguise, there’s tons of good TV this weekend — including new feature films, premiere shows and season finales — to keep you entertained.

Mulan

Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan was filmed in the mountainous, green and heavenly New Zealand so you’re in-store for breathtaking scenery and shots from mastermind director (and New Zealand-native) Niki Caro. We actually had the privilege of visiting the set of Mulan, in NZ while it was being filmed in 2018, where we witnessed the action in-person and you’re in for a cinematic treat.

Disney gets this live-action remake right by enlisting asian actors like Jet Li and Yifei Liu as the beloved characters. Actress Yifei Liu brings to life the fictional Chinese warrior who defies gender norms and enlists in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Disney spared no expense filming the Disney classic, spending $200 million on production.

Mulan premieres this Friday, September 4th, on Disney+. While you might be hesitant to drop $30 on the streaming service, Mulan is definitely worth it.

Power Book II: Ghost

All good things must come to an end. Fans mourned the end of Power, but as promised, the highly anticipated spin-off Power Book II: Ghost has returned just in time for the fall. Much has changed in the St. Patrick family since the death of Ghost. Tasha is in jail and Tariq is off to college. He hires a lawyer (Method Man) to represent his mother and get her out of jail while balancing school work and his new stature in the game.

We caught up with Method Man, who described his role in the show as “a great second act.” It’s hard for people to see me in that light when they can’t envision it, but actually seeing me do it, I believe a lot of naysayers are going to, you know, be on David’s side by the end of the scene.” Michael Rainey Jr. also opened up about Tariq’s character maturing from season one of Power to now.

“He has to balance going to school, getting good grades. Then he has to balance being in the street, trying to get money from mom’s lawyer. Is this a whole different new world for him. And with the weight of his father’s death, he’s still trying to get through that.”

Power Book II: Ghost premieres Sunday, September 6.

P-Valley Season Finale

P-Valley has become our latest TV obsession. And for good reason! The characters, the storylines, the acrobatics and steamy sex scenes combined with the drama turned out to be just what Sunday night needed. After seven episodes, P-Valley is capping off the season this weekend and we’ll hopefully find out what will happen to The Pynk.

Sister, Sister

With all the nostalgia and #BlackGirlMagic we experienced this week between Brandy and Monica’s Verzus battle, add this 90s favorite to the list. Sister, Sister is on Netflix, making it the perfect weekend binge-watch!

The Game

You’re in for a double dose of Tia Mowry this weekend because The Game is also on Netflix. Melanie and Derwin’s tumultuous relationship and their San Diego Saber drama with friends Tasha Mack, Kelly Pitts, Malik Wright and Jason Pitts are here for your viewing pleasure.

