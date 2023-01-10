Newsletter
Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Style Goals For Her Latest Promo Run

Tracee Ellis Ross always serves top-tier fashion.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 09, 2023

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross will forever be a style icon.

The Grown-ish actress hit the pavement in a bunch of fashionable threads to promote the latest edition to the Pattern Beauty family, The Pattern Blow Dryer.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 09, 2023

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Ross was spotted outside The Today Show studio clad in the perfect wintertime ensemble. The hair connoisseur wore a yellow Dries Van Notten skirt, partnered  with Gold By Far boots and a brown Mark Cross purse.

 

During the second stop on Ross’ promo tour, she wore a black and white triangle-patterned Christopher Rogers dress, paired with red knee-high boots.

And for her third look, Ross stunned in a muted yellow oversized suit, a navy blue turtle neck, and yellow Louboutin pumps.

Pattern Beauty is expanding

Ross is a woman of many talents. Not only is she funny and stylish, but she’s also produced a brand that caters to natural curls. Pattern Beauty launched in September 2019, introducing products for all natural hair types. Ross is known for her head full of luscious curls, so creating this brand was a no-brainer.

After dominating the hair care field, Ross is tapping into the hair tool lane with The Pattern Blow Dryer. You can shop the new tool below.

