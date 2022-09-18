HomeStyle & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Yellow Suit While Promoting Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share a fashionable slay in an all-yellow suit.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

One of our favorite fashion queens, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her fabulous style in an all yellow look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a bright yellow, oversized suit featuring a bright yellow blazer and slacks that she styled to perfection. The actress wore the look as she promoted her Pattern Beauty hair care line, matching the yellow aesthetic of the bottle perfectly.

The fashionable look featured buttons throughout which the starlet paired with minimal jewelry to keep the look sleek and stylish. As for her hair, the beauty wore her usual big fluffy curls all around her head as she served face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the look, “on brand”

Check it out below.

“SEXY!!!! ♥️🔥🔥🔥” one of the starlet’s millions of fans said of the look while another wrote, “Perfection 💛” while another commented was simply in awe of her locs, simply writing, “HAIR 😍😍😍😍😍”

As usual, we’re loving Tracee’s look and are already adding it to our fashion vision boards! Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

most recent , Newsletter , tracee ellis ross

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Yellow Suit While Promoting Pattern Beauty

The Blonds x Moulin Rouge! The Musical S/S 2020 Fashion Show
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ming Lee Simmons Breaks The Internet In Latest Modeling Photos

Wade-Union Thanksgiving Picture
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Gabrielle Union Strikes An Adorable Pose With Baby Kaavia While Promoting PROUDLY

Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Killer Fashion During Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close