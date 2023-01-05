Ciara Strikes A Pose In An Animal Print Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

This week, Ciara was spotted on Instagram striking a pose in an animal print dress and looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable look.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a sheer, floor length leopard print dress while striking a series of poses in front of her bathroom mirror and was sure to show off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the post, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and braided brown and blonde hair.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fun and flirty post, where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

The beauty shared the short video to her IG page and captioned the look with two emojis that certainly summed up the mood for this look. Check it out below.