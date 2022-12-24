Newsletter
Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram

Summer Walker took to Instagram to share a baby bump update with her followers.

Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Summer Walker still has that pregnancy glow as she’s gearing up for motherhood again and took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in her latest photos!

Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her growing baby bump while lounging around at home in a crop top and shorts. Although the beauty joked that she was over being pregnant, she still looked stunning as she showed off her glow and prepared for motherhood for the second time and served face for her 4 million Instagram followers.

Check out the photo set below.

Earlier this month, the “Over It” crooner was pictured in a few elegant Instagram photos from her latest maternity photo shoot as she posed in front of a black backdrop and cradled her baby bump. In this set,  the songstress showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer gown and accessorized the look with minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her locs long and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face while posing barefoot for the maternity shoot.

Check out those photos below.

What do you think about Summer’s latest maternity photos?

Close