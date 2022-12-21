Newsletter
Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Holiday Glam In Latest IG Photo

Garcelle Beauvais was spotted on Instagram giving us holiday glam in her latest look.

27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a holiday inspired sparkly look that was everything!

For her fashionable ensemble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked the sparkly look to perfection, which definitely got us in the holiday spirit. The look featured a silver, sparkling wrap dress that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with a white waist belt and accessorized the set with silver accessories, including a silver handbag and silver platform pumps. As for her hair,  she wore her hair in a long pony tail with side bangs as she posed for her Instagram photo set.

The reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her look, captioning the photo set, “It’s a sparkly time of year!”

Check it out below

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.2 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous ❤️,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “You don’t need the spotlight, you shine just fine✨😍” and another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 bring it queen!!! 💖

We absolutely love this look on the beauty! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this look?

