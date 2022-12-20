Yung Miami Gives Us Fashion Envy In An Alex Perry Catsuit
Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram giving us fashion envy in a catsuit that we love.
Posted 5 hours ago
Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media. @its_sharr
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a sexy orange ensemble that we love!
Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the neutral ensemble, which featured an animal print cat suit from Alex Perry that retails for $1,600. She paired the look with a tan fur coat from Daniel’s Leather and a matching Chanel bag. She accessorized the ensemble with matching shoes and wore minimal jewelry to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a slicked back style with swooped baby hair around her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Check out the fashionable look below.
Related Stories
Sheesh, the City Girl can certainly do no wrong when it comes to fashion and her fans definitely agree as they always praise her outfit choices every chance they get! “Outfit ”one follower commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “Sheeshhhh GO AWFFFFFF SIS
We’re loving this ensemble on the Caresha. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s neutral colored look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram