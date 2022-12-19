Newsletter
Nene Leakes Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Ensemble

Nene Leakes was spotted on the scene giving us style goals in her latest look.

Celebrities Attend Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nene Leakes was spotted out in full glam for her new beau, Nyoni Sioh’s, lavish birthday party recently and we can’t get enough of her effortless style!

For her look, the legendary reality star donned an orange dress from Aliette NY and completely stole the show in her look. She paired the look with minimal jewlery and wore her signature blonde locs in a long straight style with a middle part that framed both sides of her stunning face.

The reality show queen was spotted out and about and was all smiles as she strutted her stuff ahead of the extravagant birthday party held recently in Atlanta. Check out photos of the look below.

We’re just loving this colorful look on the reality show queen, and we love seeing her live her best life in style! Beauties, what do you think about Nene’s recent, stylish look? Did she nail it?

Celebrities Attend Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks
CultureCon NYC '22
Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

BET Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Joins The Talk Show Industry With ‘The Wine Down’

Big Latto Gives Back
Latto Is A Sexy Mrs. Claus To Give Back To Her Community

