Lori Harvey Is Our Style Goals In An All Black Look

Lori Harvey is our style goals in this all black look.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2022

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Lori Harvey  was spotted out on the scene this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute all black look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance donning an all black look. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the black look from The Ruff Eye to perfection which featured a biker jacket and black ensemble. She paired with  minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a curled style and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram, as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look.

 

 

 

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

