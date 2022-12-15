Newsletter
HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Monica Denise Proves She’s A Fly Girl In A Fabulous $4,945 Dolce & Gabbana Blazer

If you're ever in need of fashion inspiration, take some time to peruse Monica's Instagram feed.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Monica is the champ when it comes to style. The veteran artist took to her Instagram to post an effortless picture of herself in a Dolce & Gabbana look that has us coveting!

If you’re ever in need of fashion inspiration, take some time to peruse Monica’s Instagram feed. The “So Gone” singer has looks that will snatch your edges, and her latest designer outfit is no different. The mother of three posted professional photos of herself in a fierce black and white Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, and we wish these threads were in our closets.

Related Stories

The garb featured a $4,945 vintage zebra stripe oversized blazer with bold shoulder pads. The tailored coat was accented with a round neckline, long sleeves, and front welt pockets. Monica rocked this Dolce & Gabbana piece with black leggings and a black turtleneck. She completed the look with $575 zebra print Dolce & Gabbana cat sunglasses and $1,295 pointy toe zebra stripe booties. The garb was so bomb that her accessories included only black nails – nothing else.

Monica posted her Dolce & Gabbana attire with the caption, “Broken-Hearted Not Broke….Queen of the Jungle 🦓 MDA.” Her followers went berserk in her comments posting heart-eye and fire emojis. One follower commented, “One Thing Bout Mo, she gone put that ish on!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Period. We can always count on our girl Monica to come through with the fresh, classy looks.

DON’T MISS…

Monica Serves The Blues In A Monochrome Alexander McQueen Suit

Five Times Monica Was Our Fashion Goals

Monica Serves Face And Body On Instagram In Honor Of Her 42nd Birthday

 

 

 

Monica , Monica Brown , Monica Denise , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: A Timeline Of Everything That Has Happened So Far

2022 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Monica Denise Proves She’s A Fly Girl In A Fabulous $4,945 Dolce & Gabbana Blazer

"For The Love Of Money" Atlanta Red Carpet Screening
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Keri Hilson Gracefully Gathers An Internet Troll Who Suggests She May Look Better With A ‘BBL’

The Red Bull Television Documentary 'Uncredited: The Story of Afro Dance' Pays Homage To The Nigerian Dance Scene And Its Global Impact
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

The Red Bull Television Documentary ‘Uncredited: The Story of Afro Dance’ Pays Homage To The Nigerian Dance Scene And Its Global Impact

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close