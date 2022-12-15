Newsletter
Ashanti Delivers A Smooth Flex In Burberry

It's Ashanti's world, and we're just living in it.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 13, 2022

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

It’s Ashanti’s world, and we’re just living in it. The Grammy-award winning artist and style slayer gave us a glimpse of her winter fashion threads during a visit to SiriusXM Studios.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 13, 2022

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The singer served looks decked out in a brown, plaid Burberry top, matching mini skirt, brown patent leather thigh-high boots, and a brown Jennifer Le coat with fur trim around the neck and wrists. She wore her hair down, with a deep side part, and the baby hair styled to perfection. As if that wasn’t enough, her makeup was perfectly crafted with a soft-glam beat, rosy cheeks, and a nude lip lined with dark liner.

Ashanti is currently promoting her latest project, VH1’s A new Diva’s Christmas Carol staring Vivica Fox, Robin Givens, Eva Marcille, Mel B, and of course, Ashanti. She was also spotted on Live with Kelly in Ryan to talk about the film.

Our sis is never NOT working, and the proof is in the pudding. Two or more projects are on the table for every vacation selfie posted to Ashanti’s Instagram page. She is booked, busy, and blessed!

We can count on her to bless us with style goals. What do you think? Are you loving Ashanti’s Burberry look for her promo tour?

