Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress

Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 ONE MusicFest

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram earlier this week rocking a sexy Rick Owens ensemble that we absolutely love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, one shouldered sparkly silver designer ensemble and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process. She paired the look with sexy silver luxe heels from Jessica Rich that only enhanced the fashionable look. Styled by Tim B, the starlet wore the sexy, sparkling look to perfection as she modeled in an Instagram photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers and was all smiles as she served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in slicked style that was parted over to the side with looks curls and served face and body to round out her effortless slay.

“No more falling for u. 🖤” the beauty captioned the fashionable look. Check it out below. 

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK an is certain to give us fashion envy every time! It’s safe to say that Ashanti is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay in Rick Owens? Did she nail it once again?

RELATED STORIES: 

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover 

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

ashanti , most recent , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
2022 ONE MusicFest
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
Music  |  Shannon Dawson

Drake Slammed For Megan Thee Stallion And Serena Williams Lyrics On ‘Her Loss’

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Launch Of The Lock Collection
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Lori Harvey Stuns On The Gram In A Black Kwame Adusei Dress

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close