Halle Bailey Gives Us Style Goals In All White

Halle Bailey took to Instagram to give us a slay in an all white look.

REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Halle Bailey took to Instagram this week to serve a LEWK when she posed in an all white that was everything!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few candid photos of herself donning a super sexy and super trendy white look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The look featured short sleeved, curve hugging, mini dress and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature brown locs in a half up half down style.

“the best you’ve ever had 🤍🥛,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ✨👏🏿💫🥰,. 

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay?

