Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Fantasia Shines On The ‘Gram In An Olive Look

Fantasia was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in an olive look.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE

 

AOL Build Presents Fantasia, 'The Definition Of...'

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Fantasia was spotted on Instagram recently and gave us style goals in an olive ensemble that we love!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram in a gorgeous olive look that fit the beauty like a glove. The all leather ensemble featured a ruffled olive crop top and matching pants. The starlet paired the look with a matching olive leather trench coat tat matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked gold jewelry throughout. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her ensemble from her night out, captioning the look, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody Who Loves Me! #moviepremiere

#WhitneyHouston

@wannadancemovie @sonypictures @primarywave

GLAM

Stylist: @1800dhawk

MUA: @tlcdivo

Hair: @derickuscrawford

📸: @sonejr”

Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look and the gorgeous glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay? Did she own the night with her killer style?

RELATED STORIES: 

Fantasia Jokes About The Struggles Of Her New Raw Vegan Diet, “I’m Hangry!”

Fantasia Hits The Stage In A Custom Blue Jumpsuit

fantasia , most recent , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
AOL Build Presents Fantasia, 'The Definition Of...'
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Fantasia Shines On The ‘Gram In An Olive Look

Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - Red Carpet
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Savannah James And Lala Anthony Were Cute And Cozy For Their Kids’ Basketball Game Last Night

"Avatar: The Way of Water" Premiere - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Jordyn Woods Turns Head In A Sexy Reflective Dress At The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere

Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" - November 25, 2019
Reality TV  |  Shamika Sanders

8 Iconic NeNe Leakes Quotes That Live Rent-Free In Our Head

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close