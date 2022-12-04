Newsletter
Fantasia Hits The Stage In A Custom Blue Jumpsuit

Fantasia hit the stage recently in a custom blue jumpsuit that we love.

2018 Black Girls Rock! - Show

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Fantasia took the stage recently and gave us style goals in a blue ensemble that we love!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram after owning the stage in a gorgeous Albert Montris jumpsuit that was custom made to fit the beauty like a glove. The long sleeved, blue ensemble fit the beauty like a glove and featured a ruffled neckline and skirt. The starlet paired the look with blue shoes that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her ensemble from her night on stage. “Baby, it’s cold Outside! 💙❄️

Wardrobe: @albert_montris” she captioned the pic. Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look and the gorgeous glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay? Did she own the stage with her killer style?

Fantasia Jokes About The Struggles Of Her New Raw Vegan Diet, “I’m Hangry!”

Style & Fashion  |  Shar

