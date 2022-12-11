Ciara Serves Face And Body On The ‘Gram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ciara was spotted on Instagram this weekend and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face and body in her most recent post.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a floor length white fur coat with a white tank top, black string bikini briefs and black leather boots while showing off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the post, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and wavy hair.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fun and flirty post where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.