Ciara Serves Face And Body On The ‘Gram

Ciara was spotted on Instagram this weekend and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face and body in her most recent post.
Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a floor length white fur coat with a white tank top, black string bikini briefs and black leather boots while showing off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the post, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and wavy hair.
The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fun and flirty post where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.
“XO🖤” she simply captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below.
Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look and fun TikTok video from the as many of the beauty’s followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good ” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!
