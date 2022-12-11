Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Ciara Serves Face And Body On The ‘Gram

Ciara took to Instagram to serve face and body on the 'Gram in her latest post.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 ESPYs - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Ciara was spotted on Instagram this weekend and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face and body in her most recent post.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a floor length white fur coat with a white tank top, black string bikini briefs and black leather boots while showing off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the post, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and wavy hair.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fun and flirty post where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

“XO🖤” she simply captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below. 
Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look and fun TikTok video from the as many of the beauty’s followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good 🔥” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!
Ciara , most recent , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
The City Girls - BET Hip Hop Awards
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos

2022 ESPYs - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ciara Serves Face And Body On The ‘Gram

74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Deadline Room
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Quinta Brunson Gives Us Glam In Christian Siriano

2022 BET Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Prayers Up: Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery To Remove Ovarian Cyst

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close