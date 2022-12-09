Trevor Noah Thanks Black Women During His Emotional ‘Daily Show’ Farewell Speech

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show.

After seven years with the legendary satirical news series, the 38-year-old comedian ended his long-time hosting position with an emotional monologue on Thursday.

During his final episode, Noah thanked fans and all of the “brilliant” Black women in his life that helped to shape his career.

“Special shout out to Black women,” the South African star said as the crowd burst into a loud applause.

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, ‘Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'” he shared. “From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well.”

Noah continued:

“I tell people if you want to truly learn about America, talk to Black women cause, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f— around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where Black people live… when things go bad, Black people know that it’s worse for them,” he went on. “Black women in particular, they know what s— is. They know what happens if things do not go the way it should.”

The “Born a Crime” author then took a moment to shower a few “brilliant” Black leaders with love for their profound impact on his life. Noah thanked author and activist Roxane Gray, UNC professor Tressie McMillan Cottom and Me Too founder Tarana Burke for taking the time “to inform,” “educate” and “argue” with him.

“Do yourself a favor: you truly want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to Black women — they’re a lot of the reason why I’m here and so I’m grateful to them,” he added. “I’m grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor. Thank you.”

The Daily Show premiered in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as host. Comedian Jon Stewart sat behind the news desk until 2015, when Noah took over. During his time on the series, Noah grew popular for his hilarious and witty skits filled with fun and powerful commentary on politics, race, and economics.

In September, news of the star’s departure made headlines when The Daily Show’s Twitter account shared a video of Noah making the difficult announcement.

“One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing … was a feeling of gratitude,” he told fans.

“There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years,” Noah continued. “It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice…. What a journey it’s been.”

Trevor Noah is excited about the future

After the news broke, Noah shared more about his decision to leave with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end,” he said. “A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible,’ but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out because there are many other things I’d like to do.”

At the top of the new year, Noah will embark on a multi-city U.S. comedy tour with stops planned for Atlanta, Baltimore, and several other major U.S. cities.

According to PEOPLE, The Daily Show will continue on Jan. 17 with a slew of guest hosts including Wanda Sykes, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans and more.

