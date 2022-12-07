Newsletter
Michaela Coel Beams In Balmain At The Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration

We can always count on Michaela to give us style and grace.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 05, 2022

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Michaela Coel graced the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at the Lincoln Center in New York with her beautiful presence, and she looked stunning in Balmain.

Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Michaela Coel in Balmain is a moment, and we can always count on her to serve a look. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress looked incredible in a brown, two-piece Resort 2023 look. The set melted into her brown skin and featured a sleeveless crop top lined with a gold snake. The low-rise, pleated skirt showed off her toned stomach and swept the ground with a small train. To embellish the look, Coel wore a simple gold bangle and brown nails. Her hair was styled in a neck-length bob that accented her sculpted face perfectly.

According to the Instagram post above, Coel seemed to have enjoyed the night. Since her I May Destroy You series debuted, Coel has been soaring and making boss moves that have kept her in the public’s eye. Her work ethic, coupled with her fashion sense, has us mesmerized by this queen, and we can’t wait to see what she is up to next! She’s oozing goddess vibes in this Balmain number. What do you think? Are you loving this style queen’s look?

