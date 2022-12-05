Newsletter
HomeHair

Saweetie Shows Off Her Latest Two Toned Hair On Instagram

Saweetie took to Instagram to show off her latest hair and it's everything!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Saweetie is still celebrating the release of her new, debut album, “The Single Life” and took to Instagram to share the celebration with her 13 million Instagram followers.

Posting a series of photos, the rapper held a heart shaped cake with the words “Single Life Baby” on it while she served face in a black tank top and blinged out jewelry. But it was her hair that really caught our attention as she wore a two toned hair style with one side that was platinum blonde and the other pink and black with leopard print throughout. Of course, the starlet also rocked her signature stiletto shaped nails that featured rhinestones throughout.

“#THESINGLELIFE ⚔️🦋💗” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time the beauty has given us hair envy while promoting her latest album. Just last week, aking the rapper took to Instagram to share a close up photo of herself with a fresh finger wave hairstyle on full display and her look was everything! The beauty donned a fresh beat on her face and a glossy lip along with blinged out, dangling earrings and a white t-shirt to compliment the look. Check it out below.

Which look is your favorite?

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend

Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game

most recent , Newsletter , Saweetie

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Hair  |  Shar

Saweetie Shows Off Her Latest Two Toned Hair On Instagram

Summer Walker
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Latest Maternity Photos

2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Fans React To Keke Palmer’s Pregnancy News

Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour - Atlanta, GA
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Michelle Obama Is Giving Fly Girl Style Vibes On Her ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close