Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Yung Miami Parties It Up In An All Black Look

Yung Miami took to Instagram to show off her latest all black look and we're swooning!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a sexy all black ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-black ensemble which featured a leather mini skirt and matching leather top  and was sure to show off her best assets.  She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching black heels to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, black style that was sleek and straight with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

“Rich flex 🖤” she captioned the photo set of the all black look. Check it out below. 

“Outfit 🔥”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “😍Sheesh! You are Real Bad!🔥🔥” while another commented with, “black out. 🖤” to compliment the all black look.

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s leather look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

most recent , Newsletter , Yung Miami

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
2018 Black Girls Rock! - Show
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Fantasia Hits The Stage In A Custom Blue Jumpsuit

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Yung Miami Parties It Up In An All Black Look

Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - Red Carpet
Makeup  |  Shar

Savannah James Shows Off Her Glam Routine In BTS Video

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences 13th Governors Awards
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant!

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close