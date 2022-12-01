Sabrina Elba Slays In A Curve Hugging Brown Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her handsome hubby donning a form-fitting brown New Bottega look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all brown, curve hugging dress tha fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added gold earrings to give the look a pop. She matched the ensemble with matching shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while she held her husband’s hand and stood next to legendary fashion designer Christian Louboutin. “Christian, I don’t even know where to start,” she captioned the post. “Your integrity, your values, your sense of humour, your tremendous genius, your light, your dance moves. Such a titan in the industry, you deserve this and so much more. An inspiration to us all ❤️ Congratulations on your lifetime achievement award , it was an honour to be by your side✨ @louboutinworld” Check out the look below.