Newsletter
HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira Walk Fashionably Into The Number 1 Spot With Box Office Hit ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

This is what stylishly walking in your purpose looks like!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Ebony Power 100 Presented by Coke Zero Sugar - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The leading ladies of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are stylishly walking in their power.

Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram to post a video of her and her fellow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actresses (Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira) walking in chic threads to Beyoncé’s song, “Move,” appropriately playing as the soundtrack. Nyong’o captioned the video with, “That #1 Energy!!!! #wakandaforever…But seriously, THANK YOU! (Also, watch ’til the end) @blackpanther #breakingrecords.” 

Her followers cheered the ladies on in the comment section with clapping hands and fire emojis.

The ladies commanded the room in fabulous garb as they strutted confidently. Nyong’o wore a black and white striped maxi dress covered by an oversized black blazer. She accessorized her look with a wide black brim hat, sunglasses, and black lace-up boots. Wright donned a double-breasted, oversized pants suit with nude color slides. And Gurira worked a white knitted maxi dress that featured a colorful, embroidered design around her waist.

This post comes on the heels of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grabbing the number one spot at the box office this past weekend with a $181 million domestic debut and $331 million worldwide, earning the second-largest opening weekend of 2022.

Congratulations to these ladies, the entire movie cast, and the behind-the-scenes crew of this incredible film. Big things are on the horizon!

Wakanda Forever!!

DON’T MISS…

Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman In Style At ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Red Carpet Recap: 11 Memorable Looks From The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premieres

Meet The Incredible Women Of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Newsletter , Wakanda , Wakanda Forever

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Till Costume Design
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Costume Director Marci Rodgers Breaks Down The Costumes That Make ‘TILL’

Ebony Power 100 Presented by Coke Zero Sugar - Red Carpet
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira Walk Fashionably Into The Number 1 Spot With Box Office Hit ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Maison Margiela Replica by the Fireplace
Beauty  |  Shamika Sanders

TRIED IT: Maison Margiela REPLICA’ By the Fireplace Brings The Heat, Spice And Everything Nice!

Chloe x Halle Celebrate The Launch Of Their PINK Holiday Gift Guide In Beverly Hills
HelloBuzz  |  Marsha B.

Chloe Bailey Wins Her First Award As A Solo Artist ‘Thank You God I Am So Happy!’

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close