Kelly Rowland Is A Goddess In Latest Ensemble

Kelly Rowland was spotted on the scene over the weekend at the Baby 2 Baby Gala donning a beautiful look that left us with fashion envy and took to Instagram to share photos from the event that made us swoon!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old singer rocked a gorgeous Georges Chakra gown to perfection. The look featured a silver pleated top with a mauve drape skirt that fit her like a glove. The look also featured a shawl like cape that she wore around her neck and followed the dress like a train. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the dress speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in wet bop as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 14 million followers. “💜B2B Gala!!💜” she simply captioned the post.

Check it out below.