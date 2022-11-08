Chloe Bailey Seves Face In A Platinum Blonde Wig

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again earlier today when she served face and body in a platinum blonde wig that we love while posing for her 5 million IG followers on the ‘Gram!

Taking to the social platform, the talented songstress showed off her effortless beauty once again when she served face and body for the impromtu IG Photo shoot. For the sexy post, the beauty posed topless and only rocked a platinum blonde, sleek and straight wig with a spikey bang that framed her face. Her face was full on glam with dramatic eyeliner, eye lashes and a nude glossy lip to enhance her natural beauty as she posed.

you can have this for the night or for your life 💫 (…my halloween wig yall 🤣) the star simply captioned the sexy look. Check it out below.