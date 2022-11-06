Newsletter
Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Little Black Dress

Summer Walker took to Instagram to show off her baby bump in an elegant black dress.

2022 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Summer Walker still has that pregnancy glow as she’s gearing up for motherhood again and took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in an elegant black dress that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her form fitting black gown that looked perfect on her. The beauty accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair long and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She posed barefoot for the maternity shoot and looked gorgeous as she served face for her 4 million Instagram followers.

The “Over It” crooner was pictured in a few elegant Instagram photos as she posed in front of a neutral backdrop and cradled her baby bump. She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 4.8 million IG followers where she served for the fashionable post.

While the beauty didn’t caption this trendy Instagram post, her followers left enough comments underneath the photo set which proved that the look spoke for itself. “Awww the baby bump 😍,” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty 😻😻😩” underneath the fashionable video and another commented with, “I think summer love being pregnant 😍” complimenting the beauty’s obvious pregnancy glow.

What do you think about Summer’s pregnant style? Did she nail it?

