Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Goals In A Dolce And Gabbana Graffiti Vest

Mary J. Blige is our style goals in this designer fit.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Mary J. Blige  is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Over the weekend, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted at Diddy’s birthday party in style alongside some of her closest celebrity friends including the man of the hour and Jay Z. In a video captured by Spiritual World, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” songstress was spotted donning a designer ensemble that we love!

The Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a $2,950 Dolce and Gabbana graffiti puffer vest and a Balmain belt which she paired with an all black outfit underneath. For the star studded occasion, she wore her signature blond locs in a big, fluffy curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body while toasting to the birthday boy and her closest friends.

Check out the fashionable look below.

Mary has certainly been serving when it comes to LEWKS lately and this latest look might just be one of our favorites.  Beauties, what do you think about Mary J’s slay at Diddy’s birthday bash?

