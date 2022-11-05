Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Goals In A Dolce And Gabbana Graffiti Vest

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Mary J. Blige is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Over the weekend, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted at Diddy’s birthday party in style alongside some of her closest celebrity friends including the man of the hour and Jay Z. In a video captured by Spiritual World, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” songstress was spotted donning a designer ensemble that we love!

The Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a $2,950 Dolce and Gabbana graffiti puffer vest and a Balmain belt which she paired with an all black outfit underneath. For the star studded occasion, she wore her signature blond locs in a big, fluffy curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body while toasting to the birthday boy and her closest friends.

Check out the fashionable look below.

Mary has certainly been serving when it comes to LEWKS lately and this latest look might just be one of our favorites. Beauties, what do you think about Mary J’s slay at Diddy’s birthday bash?

