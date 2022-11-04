Drake Slammed For Megan Thee Stallion And Serena Williams Lyrics On ‘Her Loss’

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Drake is at the center of some heated criticism over his new song Circo Loco featuring 21 Savage. The Canadian Hip-Hop star made the internet raise a collective eyebrow on Thursday when the song premiered following the release of his new album Her Loss alongside 21 Savage.

In one verse, Drake seemingly threw a few lyrical jabs at Megan Thee Stallion, calling the Grammy-award-winning femcee a “b*tch” for lying about her shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

“This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” the 36-year-old celeb rhymes. Later in the track, Drake seemingly disses Megan’s graduation from TSU:

“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough,” he raps.

Megan Thee Stallion calls out Drake

Well, it didn’t take too long for the heated verse to travel back to Megan. After the song surfaced, the Houston native took to Instagram to call out Drake.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!” she tweeted. “You n****S especially RAP N*****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Then, the Hot Girl Summer MC sent a fair warning to internet detractors, telling them to remember all of their favorite “h*e ass” rappers when the truth about the case finally came to light. Megan will face off against Torey Lanez in court in their upcoming trial scheduled for Nov. 28.

Social media users slams Drake for dissing Megan Thee Stallion

Online, fans slammed Drake for featuring the questionable verse in the new song. Former CNN anchor Marc Lamont Hill lit into the famous rap star, tweeting:

“Started listening to Drake’s album. Was 3 tracks in when I read about the Megan Thee Stallion reference on Twitter. I won’t be finishing the album,” Marc Lamont Hill tweeted. “And please don’t tell me it’s just wordplay… or that it went over my head. I’m very smart. I got it. Doesn’t make it less gross.”

In a follow-up post, the political correspondent wrote: “If Drake released a song with “clever” wordplay that mocked the shooting of a male rapper, or any man for that matter, the same people defending him would be outraged. But of course, he would never do that…”

Another person noted how the verse was disrespectful given the recent fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.

“Drake dissing Megan Thee Stallion is abusive,” the tweet read. “People joking about her allegedly being shot by a rapper is also violent & hypocritical; weren’t y’all just denouncing senseless violence in the industry, regarding Takeoff’s passing? Mentally, I hope Meg feels loved & protected.”

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t the only celeb Drake took a few lyrical shots at on the new album. The rapper also penned some questionable bars about tennis champ Serena Williams on another song off the project called “Middle of the Ocean.”

Drake called the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s husband Alexis Ohanian a “groupie.”

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie. He claim we don’t got a problem but. No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi” the rapper says around the 3:35 minute mark of the song.

According to TMZ, Drake may have dissed the Reddit co-founder because he has allegedly taken “subtle jabs” at him in the past. If you remember, Williams briefly dated Drizzy back in 2015, way before Ohanian was in the picture. Maybe he’s still yearning for his old thang? Who knows!

Ohanian responded,

Cleared.

What do you think about the song? Tell us down in the comments section!

