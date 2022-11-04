Lori Harvey Stuns On The Gram In A Black Kwame Adusei Dress

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

If you can count on Lori Harvey for anything at all, it’s to serve fierce fashion from head to toe. The model and CEO of SKN by LH delivered a smooth flex on the gram, clad in a black Kwame Adusei dress, black sandals, and a small black and white clutch.

The dress features a sleeveless top with button detailing down the chest area. The buttons strategically connect to the skirt giving significant leg action, with a thigh-high slit.

Harvey donned a soft glam look that featured nude lips and smokey eyes. She wore her short bob in a side part that perfectly framed her face.

“Doing me & doing better 🖤,” the socialite captioned her post.

Harvey had the internet buzzing with her 2022 Halloween costumes. The model recreated four of Beyoncé’s infamous looks throughout her career, and she nailed them all.

“Let’s go little Kitty Kat 🐯🎶 HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃👻🎃 I’ve been wanting to recreate some of my fav @beyonce videos for Halloween for a while so I’m glad we finally made it happen this year and I had sooo much fun doing it! Shout to to my team that helped me pull this off you guys are THE BEST! 🖤🖤🖤,” she said in an Instagram post.

There’s literally no ensemble Harvey can’t pull off! She looks good in everything she wears. What do you think?

