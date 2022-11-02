Jodie Turner Smith Gives Us Style Goals In An Ashi Studio Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Jodie Turner Smith was spotted on the scene for The Independent red carpet premiere and looked stunning in the process!

Once again styled by popular celebrity stylists, Wayman and Micah, the talented actress looked regal as she rocked the elegant designer gown to perfection. The two piece, fashionable ensemble featured sparkly detailing throughout and a white mock neckline at the chest. To add to the look, the skirt also featured a long, flowing train at the skirt. She paired the look with dainty jewelry, rocking glistening earrings and bracelets on each wrist. As for her hair, she wore her signature, short hair in a green style and was sure to serve face and body as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet at the event.

The Queen and Slim star’s look was featured on her stylists’, Wayman and Micah’s, Instagram page and garnered hundreds of likes and comments with fashion fans in a frenzy as they showed their stamps of approval and praised the stunning look.