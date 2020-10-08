Jodie Turner-Smith Named As The New Face Of Gucci Bloom Fragrance Collection

This is shaping up to be quite the year for Jodie Turner-Smith. After marrying fellow actor Joshua Jackson and giving birth to a baby girl earlier this year, the Queen & Slim newlywed and new mom is now the face of Profumo di Fiori, the latest fragrance in the Gucci Bloom collection.

As Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele explained, Jodie joined the Gucci campaign with diverse co-stars Florence Welch, Susie Cave and Anjelica Huston, all distinctly chosen to represent the diversity of the fragrance and Gucci Bloom.

“The dream of nature is a psychedelic dream, suspended in time, where Anjelica, Florence, Jodie, and Susie embody four different ways of being a woman,” Alessandro explained in a statement.

While being the face of the Gucci line is certainly a big career move for the actress expressed her love for fragrances actually since childhood when she bonded with her mother over the sweet aromas of perfumes. In an interview with Essence, she explained, “I love incense. I love my love essential oils. I love flowers that have fragrances. I just love aroma. It’s just something that’s always been important to me. And maybe it’s because it is the thing that my mother always used to bond when I was young.”

With this distinct group of diverse women becoming the new faces of the campaign, the Gucci Bloom collection is the latest brand to join the wave of prioritizing inclusivity in their marketing tactics by not following the traditional beauty standards, and Jodie is among the many of us who have taken notice of this shift in the culture. She continued, “It’s great to kind of be invited to play with amongst other women who I think are so incredible, amazing, and iconic. It’s fun to be part of this family. I find that Gucci doesn’t subscribe to those narrow views of beauty. I find it’s much bolder and at times eccentric and interesting.”

So what’s next for the budding actress? She’s set to star alongside Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming drama, Without Remorse, and is also reported to begin filming Borderland with John Boyega in 2021. Additionally, she was most recently been named as one of the faces of Kim Kardashian-West’s Skims shapewear line, where she showed off her post-baby body in a sexy bra and underwear set for the brand’s one year anniversary campaign. But with all of these career moves already under her belt and on the horizon, as she told Essence, her biggest accomplishment to date would have to be being a mom to her new daughter.

The Gucci Bloom fragrance is available for purchase on Macys.com.

