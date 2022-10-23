HomeStyle & Fashion

Beyoncé Owns The Night At The Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé stepped onto the scene donning a custom Gucci look for last night's wearable art gala.

All eyes were on Beyoncé last night when she stepped onto the scene for the WACO Theatre Wearable Art Gala and we’re still swooning over her stunning look!

For her latest internet breaking look, the gorgeous entertainer was spotted alongside her rapper and entrepreneur husband Jay Z donning the curve hugging look to perfection. For the gala’s Harlem Nights theme, the starlet donned a custom Gucci gown and glove which she paired with a Dolce and Gabbana clutch. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde locs in big fluffy curls to match the theme of the night. Styled by KJ Moody, the beauty accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection.

The ensemble certainly broke the internet and had fashionistas and Beyoncé fans swooning over the latest slay. Check out the look as shared on the singer’s Instagram page below.

Our good sis Beyoncé absolutely never disappoints and we can’t stop thinking about this effortless slay! What do you think about the starlet’s ensemble and her custom look for the gala? Did she nail it?
