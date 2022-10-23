HomeStyle & Fashion

Ashanti Gives Us Glam In A Custom Black And White Look

Ashanti was spotted on Instagram over the weekend giving us style goals in a custom black and white look.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 ONE MusicFest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a trendy black and white designer ensemble that we love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, black and white designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black and white custom trench coat by Katerina Lankova, black and white boots from Givenchy, and a black belt from Giorgo Armani She paired the look with black 80s style Dior sunglasses and jewlery from Pristine Jewlers. Styled by Tim B, the starlet wore the sexy, sparkling look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her the designer’s millions of Instagram followers and was all smiles as she served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in slicked style with looks curls and served face and body to round out her effortless slay.

“A lot can happen overnight,” the designer’s caption read. “Thank u @styledbytimb for your trust with this and gorgeous @ashanti for showing it off❤️ Also thank u @global_leathers_nyc for always working with us. #music #artist #ashanti #video #custom #trenchcoat

Check out the fashionable post below.

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again?

RELATED STORIES: 

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover 

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

ashanti , most recent , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
2022 ONE MusicFest
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ashanti Gives Us Glam In A Custom Black And White Look

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Blue Ivy Carter Bids Higher Than $80K At Last Night’s Wearable Art Gala

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day Four
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Winnie Harlow’s Latest IG Photo Set Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

London Celebrity Sightings - September 26, 2022
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Normani Shows Off Her Killer Bod At Doja Cat’s Birthday Party

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close