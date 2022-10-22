HomeStyle & Fashion

Ciara Is Our Style Goals In Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble

Ciara took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Dolce and Gabbana ensemble and we're in love!

The 7th Annual Imagine Ball

Ciara took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a super sexy blue Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all blue look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the denim Dolce and Gabbana look with matching denim knee high boots and wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore matching eye shadow to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram Reel where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

“I don’t pay the hate no mind….Better Thangs most added at R&B radio! Aye 📻”

Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the singer as many of the beauty’s 30 million Instagram followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good 🔥” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!
Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s designer jumpsuit?
