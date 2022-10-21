Bath & Body Works Enters The Skin And Hair Industry With Their New Brand, Moxy

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Bath & Body Works has launched its first-ever skin, hair, and body brand, Moxy.

Bath & Body Works is pushing more than just delicious-smelling candles and lotions nowadays. The popular retailer has stepped into the wellness industry with its new skin, hair, and body brand – Moxy. Moxy promotes self-care and self-love through its various products. It’s designed to add glow to your skin and life to your hair, all while using clean ingredients.

Moxy offers products for every skin and hair type. Whether you have dry or oily skin or straight or curly hair, Moxy’s got you covered. Their beauty products include cleansers, scrubs, moisturizers, and face masks. Some ingredients include grapefruit seed extract, coconut, and calming cucumber extract. Their haircare line comes with shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks. Elements like chamomile extract, sunflower extract, and green tea extract are a few of the ingredients that give your hair that fresh and lightweight feeling.

The skincare line and the mind and body health gummies are available now on Bath & Body Works website, an the hair care line will be launching soon. Prices range from $10.95-$18.95 for all products.

For more information on Moxy or to get your skin, hair, or gummy goodies, click here.

