Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

The natural hair movement has led to an influx in beauty brands creating beauty products for natural hair. Whether your hair has a lose wave pattern, big ringlets, or kinky curls, there’s a product out there for your natural hair.

Brands like SheaMoisture, Miss Jessies, Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils, Carol’s Daughter, DevaCurl, Mielle Organics and more specialize in oils, puddings, shampoos and conditioners that will enhance your natural curl.

But not all natural hair products are created equal. When shopping for your next bottle of hair juices and berries, you should be paying attention to the ingredient list. There should be natural ingredients in your natural hair products. Products that contain naturally hydrating ingredients like coconut and shea butters are your hair friend. You want to stay away from products with alcohol in them or sulfates that may dry your hair out.

Another tip for choosing hair care products is to know your hair’s quality and texture. Do you have highly porous hair? Does your hair eat moisture? Is your hair heat damaged, therefore in need of more protein than oils? What nutrients does your hair need to maximize its current health? All of these things should be considered, when spending your coin on your kinks. Luckily, we’ve tried and tested quite a few hair products over our time.

Keep scrolling down this list of products to find your next natural hair cream or poo that’ll take your curly fro to new heights!

