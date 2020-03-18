CLOSE
HomeHot Hair

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Posted March 18, 2020

natural hair products

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

The natural hair movement has led to an influx in beauty brands creating beauty products for natural hair. Whether your hair has a lose wave pattern, big ringlets, or kinky curls, there’s a product out there for your natural hair.

Brands like SheaMoisture, Miss Jessies, Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils, Carol’s Daughter, DevaCurl, Mielle Organics and more specialize in oils, puddings, shampoos and conditioners that will enhance your natural curl.

But not all natural hair products are created equal. When shopping for your next bottle of hair juices and berries, you should be paying attention to the ingredient list. There should be natural ingredients in your natural hair products. Products that contain naturally hydrating ingredients like coconut and shea butters are your hair friend. You want to stay away from products with alcohol in them or sulfates that may dry your hair out.

Another tip for choosing hair care products is to know your hair’s quality and texture. Do you have highly porous hair? Does your hair eat moisture? Is your hair heat damaged, therefore in need of more protein than oils? What nutrients does your hair need to maximize its current health? All of these things should be considered, when spending your coin on your kinks. Luckily, we’ve tried and tested quite a few hair products over our time.

Keep scrolling down this list of products to find your next natural hair cream or poo that’ll take your curly fro to new heights!

RELATED STORIES:

Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles

3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner

Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner Source:Courtesy of Walmart

Shop it here: http://bit.ly/3cCnaqG

2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk Source:Courtesy of Walmart

Shop it here: http://bit.ly/1SyvqWt

3. Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo Source:Courtesy of Walmart

Shop it here: http://bit.ly/1VurTxi

4. Carol’s Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade

Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade Source:Courtesy of Walmart

Shop it here: http://bit.ly/239173B

5. Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer

Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer Source:Courtesy of Walmart

Shop it here: http://bit.ly/25Jo4ZP

6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner

As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner Source:Courtesy of Walmart

Shop it here: http://bit.ly/1UGEX3O

7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo Source:courtesy of Organix

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1A9xBsQ

8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner

Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner Source:Cantu

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1y52i4a

9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel

Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel Source:Cantu

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1wzA9LO

10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo

Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1EH4ceY

11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter

Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1x2AI60

12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo

Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo Source:courtesy of Ojon

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1xviJXT

13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner

Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner Source:courtesy of Ojon

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1S5XeVZ

14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray

OBIA Curl Hydration Spray Source:OBIA

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1x2AGez

15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel

Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel Source:courtesy of Ouidad

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1y4ceef

16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel

Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel Source:Ouidad

Shop it here: Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel

17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper

Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper Source:Curly Hair Solutions

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1xwQtkx

18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite

Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite Source:Curl Junkie

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/13Im1Jn

19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo Source:Moroccanoil

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1xf8ghg

20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner

Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner Source:Moroccanoil

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1xf8ghg

21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment

Moroccanoil Hair Treatment Source:Moroccanoil

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1ryurOL

22. Yarok Hair

Yarok Hair Source:yarokhair.com

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1B3cbyT

23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner

WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner Source:ChazDean.com

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1xvjznu

24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin

Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin Source:Jane Carter Solution

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1rywcLU

25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner

Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner Source:Pantene/Pantene.com

Shop it here: http://amzn.to/1vFc3jC

More From HelloBeautiful
Close