Yung Miami Sizzles In A Cut Out White Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami ‘s style is absolutely everything and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning an all white ensemble that we certainly love!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-white ensemble which featured cut outs throughout and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with gold sandals to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her black lock in a sleek and straight style with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

“Last day of tour” the beautiful rapper captioned the photo set that she shared for her millions of IG followers. Check it out below.

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “Dayum shabooty .” The starlet’s good girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, was also sure to leave a comment underneath the starlet’s photo set, writing, “Dayum 😍😍😍” and her bestie and City Girls group mate JT wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🍾🍾🍾”

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s all white look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram