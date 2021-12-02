Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Were The Sexiest Couple At The ‘Harlem’ Premiere In NYC

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are officially the sexiest couple. The duo, who solidified their relationship on social media just a few weeks ago, attended the Harlem premiere in NYC and served us up some sexy PDA while celebrating the launch of the show.

Lepley stars in the new Prime Video series starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai and Jasmine Guy; created, written and executive produced by Tracy Oliver.

The entire cast gathered at The AMC Magic Johnson Theater in New York City for an extravagant red carpet and premiere party. In an un related clip, Miracle and Tyler give us a glimpse into their bedroom with a steamy video of them grinding on each other during a hosting engagement.

Check out the couple and the rest of the cast at the premiere, below: