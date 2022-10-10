HomeBeautyMakeup

TRIED IT: Minx & Mane Eyelashes Gave My Beauty Beat A Classic Finish

Minx & Mane Lashes will bring your eyes to life!

Marsha B minx & mane lashes

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

After a long day of slaying, removing your eyelashes is the next best feeling after taking your wig off. Eyelashes undoubtedly take your beauty beat to the next level, and over the years, we’ve witnessed some of the most extravagant styles. The options are endless, from thick, overpowering lashes to something soft and classic.

I err on the classic side of the beauty beat, so a simple pair of eyelashes are more my speed. If we’re being honest, I typically pick up a ten-pack of beauty supply lashes and call it a day. So when Minx & Mane approached me to give their lashes a try, I was more than happy to see how the brand would compliment my beauty beat. As if they knew my personality already, the brand sent over the “Basic Bish,” $15.99, and “ISSA” lashes, $17.99. 

minx & mane eyelashes

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B

After completing my makeup look, I sealed the deal with Basic Bish. And honestly speaking, being basic ain’t all that bad! I love how these lashes made my eyes pop and were very lightweight. If you want to bring a little bit of drama to your makeup, lashes will do the trick. Mascara is cool, but eyelashes elevate you to the next level.

Marsha B minx & mane lashes

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

I am obsessed with these lashes, which are the upgrade I needed to the ones purchased at the beauty supply store. While I love the look they gave my face, I love the brand’s personal mission of giving back to the community much more. Fifty percent of all proceeds go towards FLOC (For the Love of Children), a nonprofit organization that provides educational support beyond the classroom.

Learn more about the brand, their vast selection of eyelashes and more, here.

Marsha B minx & mane lashes
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

