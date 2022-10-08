Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her New Spring Twists On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Gabrielle Union is definitely a trendsetter when it comes to her fashion and hairstyles and took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her latest protective style in an Instagram Reel that has us swooning with hair envy.

The actress’ 20 million plus Instagram followers were loving this sexy look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval, leaving an array of comments and emojis to hype the 49-year-old up.

“Yessssss so chic,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Lookin great! ” while another follower left “Ok this hair! 😍😍😍” and another simply wrote, “Hello gorgeous !! ,” underneath the fabulous IG video.

We’re definitely adding this look to our list of fall hair inspiration! What about you? Do you love Gabrielle’s new hair?

