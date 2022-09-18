Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Killer Fashion During Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Mary J. Blige is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B took to Instagram to give her followers a little taste of what to expect when they go to see her on tour from the fashion side of things when she uploaded a series of photos and showed off her various outfits from her tour stops. In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing body suits that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. In one look, she donned an all white body suit with matching thigh high boots and in another photo, she rocked a two piece multi colored look that was everything! For both looks she wore her signature blond locs in a high pony tail with tight curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot. “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour!! next stop DC tonight!! 🔗 in bio for tickets!! @hologic” she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the stunning photo set below.

If this is what Mary’s serving while on tour we can’t wait to check her out because she just doesn’t miss! Beauties, are you heading to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour?

