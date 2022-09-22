Lala Anthony Is A Literal Doll At The Fendi Show For Milan Fashion Week

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Lala Anthony is her fashion bag, and we love to see it. Off the heels of her New York Fashion Week slayage, the actress and Inala haircare founder headed over to Milan’s Fashion week to keep the party going. Per her Instagram post, her first stop was the Fendi show.

Decked out in a blouse and matching skirt by the brand, Lala served effortless glam. She partnered the look with brown suede boots, pink opera gloves, a large white clutch, and oversized hoop earrings.

This isn’t Lala’s first time at the fashion rodeo, so serving looks comes easily to her. From her sparkly front row appearance with her best friend Kim Kardashian to her friendship frolic with BFF Ciara, the actress packs the heat when it comes to her personal style.

We’re looking forward to more stylish, top-tier looks straight from the front row of Milan Fashion Week. It looks like our girl is just getting started, which means we’re in for so heat. What do you think? Are you a fan of Lala’s fashion week looks? Sound off below!

