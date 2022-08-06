Lala Anthony Celebrates Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album In A Sexy Body Suit

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lala Anthony is still feeling the new Beyoncé album Rennaissance and celebrated with a Rennaissance themed party last night looking as gorgeous as ever!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her look from last night’s festivities and wore a silver, bedazzled one piece body suit to perfection. The body suit featured a low back and high cut and hugged her curves perfectly as she paired the look with shiny tights and bedazzled boots. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, slicked back pony tail and served face and body as she modeled the look for her millions of Instagram followers in a sensual IG Reel.

“It’s a RENAISSANCE…celebrating 👑🐝 @beyonce tonight…I love a themed party!! THAT THIQUE‼️” she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

Whew, she looks amazing! What do you think about Lala’s sexy look?

