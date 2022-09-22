HomeStyle & Fashion

Latto Serves Body Ody Ody In A Yellow Lace-Up Dress

Latto is bringing "Big Energy" to the fashion game, and we like it.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Latto at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 22 NYFW Experience, Arrivals

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Latto did not come to play with folks! The femcee entered the fashion chat, and by the looks of it, she’s here for the long run. After serving look after look for New York Fashion Week, the 23-year-old rapper took to Instagram to bless us with another stylish slay.

From the front, Latto looks like she’s wearing a simple yellow dress. The real tea comes to light once she turns to the side, revealing a lace-up detailing that barely covers her thighs and expands to an open back. Latto wore gorgeous chandelier earrings, black strappy sandals, and she styled her hair in a simple ponytail.

Stylist extraordinaire Zerina Akers is the mastermind behind Latto’s recent looks. Although she hasn’t claimed this one just yet, I’m pretty sure she is responsible for this sexy number. Akers is skilled at accentuating the rapper’s curvaceous shape in a way that is sexy yet tasteful.

The Big Energy rapper was excited about her first New York Fashion Week run. Not only was she dressed to the nines for each show she sat front row with The who’s who of the entertainment world. Serving haute looks during fashion week is one of the easiest ways to make it as a fashion girl. Just ask Zendaya!

DON’T MISS…

Latto Shows Off Her Curvy Cakes On Instagram

Zerina Akers Is Designing For The ‘Women Who Want To Stand Out’ In Her Latest Macy’s Collection

11 Black Fashion Stylists Dominating The Fashion Industry

Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An Epic Surprise Party, Rides Off In New Lambo

Latto , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Jasmine Guy -Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 20, 2022
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers

Diesel - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Front Row
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Normani Is All Legs At Diesel’s Fashion Show For Milan Fashion Week

Fendi Spring Summer 2023- Milan Fashion Week – arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Lala Anthony Is A Literal Doll At The Fendi Show For Milan Fashion Week

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 21, 2022
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Naked Wardrobe Crop Tank

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close