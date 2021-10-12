Zerina Akers Is Designing For The ‘Women Who Want To Stand Out’ In Her Latest Macy’s Collection

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Zerina Akers made her stamp on the fashion industry when she began styling cultural icon Beyoncé Knowles. Since then, she’s proven to be more than just the crafty eye behind notable star’s red carpet looks. In addition to dressing Chloe and Halle Bailey, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michaela Coel, the innovative stylist and designer founded and created Black Owned Everything, a website dedicated to promoting Black-owned businesses.

Earlier this year, Akers added the designer title to her resume when she launched a line of clothing with Macy’s titled ‘Icons of Style.’ Since then, the 35-year-old has released a total of 3 collections that ooze her sense of style and creativity.

Akers’ latest collection provides enough range for you to go from sexy and comfortable to comfortable and chic. Perhaps my favorite piece from the September launch is the black and white bandana blazer with the matching flair pants. A solid second fave is the mini vinyl skirt with the matching trench jacket. If you’re looking for extreme comfort, then you’ll love the sky blue jogger set. In any case, Akers has put together a masterpiece of a collection for your stylish everyday girl. We reached out to the designer to learn more about her inspiration behind the line and how she celebrated the launch.

What is the motivation behind your third collection with Macy’s?

I’m constantly motivated by the everyday woman on the go that appreciates style! It was important to incorporate fashion and function. While designing the collection I wanted to incorporate classic concepts and give them a modern twist.

Who did you design this collection for?

The woman that wants to stand out, the woman that wants to feel sexy, and the woman that appreciates classic silhouettes.

Who did you bring to help celebrate your third collection drop and why did you bring them?

Tai Beauchamp, my sister in spirit she constantly motivates me to be a higher version of myself and I love what she’s doing in the community to give our people visibility.

Akers’ collection is available for sale exclusively on Macys. In addition to this collaboration, you will find fellow icons Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore with their collections.

