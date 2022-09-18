Cardi B Shuts Down The Internet In Designer Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Cardi B shut down the Internet when she shared photos from her latest night out and we’re swooning at her incredible fashion sense!

The rapper and her rapping hubby Offset were spotted in New York City on Saturday, September 17 where they hosted a “Fashion Night Out” celebration and birthday celebration for their good friend T Stylez and, as usual, were decked out in their finest and best threads.

For the Bronx native’s look, the starlet donned a sexy, curve hugging red and white striped dress from Maison Alaia with fringe detailing on the sides. The dress currently retails $5,180. The beauty paired the expensive look with iced out jewelry including her signature Playboy bunny chain around her neck marking her stint as the Creative Director for the Playboy Centerfold brand. As for her hair, she wore her shiny jet black locs long and parted down the middle to show off her gorgeous face.

The award winning entertainer shared her gorgeous look on Instagram, posting a series of stunning photos as she flaunted her banging body and killer style from all angles. “Polished AF….Hbd @iamtstylez” she captioned the multi photo Instagram carousel for her 140 million Instagram followers.

Check out the trending post below.

Whew, we’re just loving this look on Cardi B! What do you think about the rapper’s killer style? Would you splurge on this designer look?

