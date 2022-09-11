Lori Harvey Shuts Instagram Down In A Christian Cowan Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey has been killing it this weekend for New York Fashion Week and just broke the internet with her latest look!

Over the weekend, the starlet took to the platform to show off another one of her fabulous looks from the most fashionable weekend of the year and she absolutely killed it! Styled by the beauty’s longtime stylist, Elly Karamoh, for this look, Harvey wore a Christian Cowan RE23 gown to the Baazar Icons party in NYC. The gown featured a bright pink skirt and a white bralette crop top and fit the beauty like a glove.

She paired the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore her cheek length hair in a straight, slicked back bob. Taking to the platform, the social media influencer modeled the look to absolute perfection, captioning the IG photo carousel, “@harpersbazaarus Icon’s Party went something like this… ✨

Thank you @christiancowan for this work of art!”

Check out the fashionable post below.

Lori and Elly as a fashion duo just don’t miss! Her New York Fashion Week looks are everything and we can’t wait to see what she’ll pull out next! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest NYFW look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine