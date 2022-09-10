Ciara Debuted Her New Hair Color For Fall

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ciara took to Instagram recently to show off her latest hair color and we’re in love!

Taking to the platform, the entertainer gave us major Jessica Rabit vibes when she debuted her new, bright red hair color and we’re up obsessed! She wore the waist length look in a half up, half down style with two side bangs to frame her gorgeous face.

Her outfit matched her hair perfectly as she rocked a multi colored, curve hugging t-shirt dress that fit her like a glove. She rocked minimal makeup on her face and served face and body as she posed for her millions of Instagram followers while modeling the new ‘do to perfection.

“Shawty Red…Ready for the Labor Day weekend. What y’all up to??:) #BetterThangs ❤️” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

She then followed up with a photo set showing off the look, this time sharing the photo without a caption to let the look speak for itself.