Ciara Shows Off Her Fresh Face On Instagram

Ciara took to Instagram to show off her fresh face and flawless skin in an Instagram video that's everything!

Ciara took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her fresh face and glowing skin in an adorable Instagram Reel and per usual, she looks absolutely stunning and has us wondering what is her skincare routine!

Taking to the social media platform, the songstress shared a selfie style Instagram video with her 32 million Instagram followers where she donned a fresh face without any makeup and showed off her flawless, glowing skin in the process. In the adorable, short video, CiCi rocked her long, dark colored hair in a slicked back pony tail and was all smiles. In the post, she was joined by her three adorable children, Future, Sienna and baby Win, who were bubbly and vibrant and full of smiles in the background of the short video. “Your kids will remind you.. you got kids 🤣🤣🤣 @debrittanyfinney”

Check out the adorable, selfie style video below.

Of course, CiCi’s millions of Instagram followers were loving seeing the songstress’ fresh, flawless face on their IG feeds and flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval, all while swooning over her adorable three kiddos.

“So cute. It’s Win for me 😍😍😍❤️” wrote one follower while another commented, “Sooooo cute!!!!!” on the gorgeous IG video.

It’s absolutely the fresh face and Win for us! What do you think about Ciara’s flawless video? We definitely need her to drop the skincare routine asap!

Ciara Shows Off Her Fresh Face On Instagram

